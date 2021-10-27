Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Sells 709 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARCH traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

