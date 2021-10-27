Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 8,022 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.85. 12,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

