Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 4,514 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $670,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. 884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $221,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

