Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 4,514 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $670,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. 884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.68.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
