Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0907 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,882,115 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

