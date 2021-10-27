Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $206.81. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $269.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

