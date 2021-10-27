Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on INSE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

