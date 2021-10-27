Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. 850,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,143,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

