Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.14% of Intuit worth $188,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $613.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

