Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.45

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 44428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

