Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.26

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.26 and last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 17724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.