Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. 55I LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

