Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.57% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

PBD opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

