Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $383.15

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $383.15 and last traded at $382.99, with a volume of 1523197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.48.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.