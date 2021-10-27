Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 27th (ADZN, AND, AP.UN, AQN, CFP, CFX, CLS, CNQ, CP, CUF.UN)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 27th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.64 to C$1.55. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$58.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$111.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$19.50 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.50 to C$93.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$10.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $266.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$14.75 target price by analysts at ATB Capital.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.20.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $132.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was given a C$175.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.