Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 27th (ADZN, AND, AP.UN, AQN, CFP, CFX, CLS, CNQ, CP, CUF.UN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 27th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Adventus Mining Co alerts:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.64 to C$1.55. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$58.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$111.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$19.50 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.50 to C$93.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$10.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $266.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$14.75 target price by analysts at ATB Capital.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.20.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $132.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was given a C$175.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.