Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capstone Mining (CS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) recently:

10/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

10/19/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

10/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

9/2/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.25.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,809.10. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,086,612.11. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

