Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently:

10/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $288.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

9/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Equifax stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,466. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

