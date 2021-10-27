Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INVU stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,575,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Investview
