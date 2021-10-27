Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INVU stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,575,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

