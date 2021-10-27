Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

INVH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 3,301,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

