iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 614,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,842. iRobot has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

