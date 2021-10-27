iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,243,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,989,436 shares.The stock last traded at $146.85 and had previously closed at $145.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,259,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,356,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

