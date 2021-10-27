iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,966,285 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

