iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

