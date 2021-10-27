iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $41,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

