iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. 163,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

