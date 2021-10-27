iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.