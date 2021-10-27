iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.88

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 2963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

