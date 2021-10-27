iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Short Interest Down 86.7% in October

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISGN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. iSign Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

