Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 170,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,476. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

