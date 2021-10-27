Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 170,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,476. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
