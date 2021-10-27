Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.44% of Iteris worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 161.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

