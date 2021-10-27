ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.900-$4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.