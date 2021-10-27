Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.93. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 102,773 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVPAF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

