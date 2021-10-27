Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

JBL stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,191 shares of company stock worth $8,744,814 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.