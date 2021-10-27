Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

JAMF stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

