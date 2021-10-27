Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 3.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09). 443,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,085,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a current ratio of 31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.48. The stock has a market cap of £17.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.