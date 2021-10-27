Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 3,266.7% in October

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 3,266.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

