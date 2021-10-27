JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.26 ($26.18).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

JCDecaux stock opened at €22.02 ($25.91) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.09.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

