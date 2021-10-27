John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.20.

NYSE:JBT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

