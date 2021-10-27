John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 817.6% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,949. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

