Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JLL opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.76. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $270.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

