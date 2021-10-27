Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:JLL opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.76. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $270.39.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.