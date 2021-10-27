JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Up 0.8%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €51.70 ($60.82) and last traded at €51.50 ($60.59). 10,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.10 ($60.12).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

