JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €83.10 ($97.76). The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.83. Daimler has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €83.99 ($98.81). The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.