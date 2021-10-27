JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 182,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $148,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 246,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.