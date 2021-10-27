JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $277.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 37.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after buying an additional 1,226,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

