JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 187,423 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 714.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.