JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

