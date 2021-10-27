JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.