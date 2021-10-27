JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.68 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

KWEB opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

