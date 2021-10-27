JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Afya worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $246,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFYA stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

