JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Funko worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Funko by 32.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $857.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

