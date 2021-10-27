JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.67% of Invacare worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Invacare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

